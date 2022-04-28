Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a 302 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Cabrera Bello hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Cabrera Bello chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.