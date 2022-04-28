Peter Uihlein putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Peter Uihlein hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Peter Uihlein's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Uihlein's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

After a 377 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

Uihlein hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.