Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Malnati hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Malnati hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.