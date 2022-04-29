Paul Barjon comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Paul Barjon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Paul Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paul Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Barjon's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Barjon's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Barjon had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Barjon to 1 under for the round.