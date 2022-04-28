Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Patrick Rodgers's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.