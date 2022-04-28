Patrick Reed putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Reed's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.