Patrick Flavin shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Patrick Flavin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 301 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Flavin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Flavin's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Flavin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Flavin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th. This moved Flavin to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Flavin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

Flavin got a double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Flavin to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to even-par for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Flavin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Flavin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Flavin to 1 over for the round.