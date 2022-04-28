  • Pat Perez putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez hits tee shot below the hole and birdies at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.