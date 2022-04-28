-
Pat Perez putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez hits tee shot below the hole and birdies at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-5 12th, Pat Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Perez hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Perez hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
