Pat Perez putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-5 12th, Pat Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Perez hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Perez hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.