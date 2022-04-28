Nick Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Nick Taylor hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at even-par for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Taylor hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.