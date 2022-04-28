  • Nate Lashley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Nate Lashley makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley's left-to-right birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Nate Lashley makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.