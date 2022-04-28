Nate Lashley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Nate Lashley hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 186 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Lashley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.