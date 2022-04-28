Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 2 under for the round.