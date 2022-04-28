Michael Gligic shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Gligic chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gligic's 189 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Gligic hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Gligic's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Gligic hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 548-yard par-5 18th. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.