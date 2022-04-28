Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Max McGreevy hit 12 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.