  • Matt Wallace putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Matt Wallace makes eagle on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Wallace's 293-yard fairway wood to 4 feet and eagle at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Matt Wallace makes eagle on the par-5 12th hole.