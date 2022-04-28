Matt Wallace putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matt Wallace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Matt Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Wallace chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Wallace hit his 293 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Wallace's tee shot went 243 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.