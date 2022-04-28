Matt Jones shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matt Jones hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Jones got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Jones hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.