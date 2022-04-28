Matt Every shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matt Every hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Every chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Every's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.