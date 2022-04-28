Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.