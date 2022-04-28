-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard's 36-yard eagle pitch at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Mark Hubbard makes eagle on the par-5 12th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a 291 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hubbard to even for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Hubbard chipped in his third shot from 36 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Hubbard chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
