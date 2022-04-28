Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a 291 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hubbard to even for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Hubbard chipped in his third shot from 36 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Hubbard chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.