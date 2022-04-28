Mark Hensby shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Mark Hensby hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Hensby hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hensby to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hensby hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hensby at even-par for the round.

Hensby got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hensby to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hensby hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th. This moved Hensby to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Hensby's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.