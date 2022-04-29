6-over 77 by Manuel Inman in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Manuel Inman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

Inman got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Inman to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Inman's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Inman tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Inman to 4 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Inman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Inman to 5 over for the round.

Inman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Inman to 6 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Inman chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Inman to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Inman's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Inman to 4 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Inman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Inman to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 208-yard par-3 green fifth, Inman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Inman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Inman to 5 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Inman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Inman to 6 over for the round.