Luke Donald shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Luke Donald hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Donald got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Donald his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Donald got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Donald chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Donald's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.