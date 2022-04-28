Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Lee Hodges in the first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Hodges hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.