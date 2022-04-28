-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Lee Hodges in the first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 28, 2022
Highlights
Lee Hodges sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Hodges hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
