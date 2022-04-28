Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Griffin hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.