Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's tight tee shot sets up birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Griffin hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
