Kurt Kitayama shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kurt Kitayama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kitayama's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

Kitayama hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

Kitayama hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Kitayama's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 6 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 7 under for the round.