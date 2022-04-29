Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Hickok got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Hickok got to the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt to save par. This put Hickok at 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Hickok hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at even for the round.