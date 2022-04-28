-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Kiradech Aphibarnrat’s and Scott Gutschewski’s aces are the Shots of the Day
In the opening round of the the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Scott Gutschewski each made a hole-in-one at the par-3 5th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 278 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
