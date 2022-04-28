Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a 278 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.