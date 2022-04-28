Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the par-5 sixth, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Tway hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Tway hit his 71 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 15th, Tway chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.