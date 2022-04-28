Kevin Streelman putts himself to an even-par first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 319 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Kevin Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Streelman's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 111 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Streelman's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Streelman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Streelman hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.