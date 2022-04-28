  • Kevin Na shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Na makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

