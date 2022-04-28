Kevin Na shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Na chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Na chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Na hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Na chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.