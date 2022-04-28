Kelly Kraft putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Kelly Kraft had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Kraft chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Kraft hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.