Justin Lower putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Justin Lower hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 304 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Justin Lower chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lower chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Lower his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.