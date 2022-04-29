Joshua Creel rebounds from poor front in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Joshua Creel hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

After a 283 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Joshua Creel chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joshua Creel to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Creel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Creel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Creel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Creel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Creel to 3 under for the round.