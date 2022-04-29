-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 28, 2022
Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Bramlett missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
Bramlett got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
-
-