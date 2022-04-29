Jose Cristobal Islas shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jose Cristobal Islas hit 5 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

Islas got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Islas to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Islas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Islas to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Islas hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Islas to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Islas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Islas to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Islas chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Islas to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Islas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Islas to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Islas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Islas to 5 over for the round.