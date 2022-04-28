Jose Antonio Safa shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jose Antonio Safa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Safa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Safa to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Safa hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Safa to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Safa's tee shot went 240 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Safa got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Safa to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Safa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Safa to 4 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Safa hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Safa to 3 over for the round.