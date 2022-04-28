Strong putting brings Jonathan Byrd a 7-under 64 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jonathan Byrd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Jonathan Byrd had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Byrd's 148 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Byrd hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Byrd hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Byrd to 5 under for the round.

Byrd missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Byrd to 6 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 7 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 15th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 6 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 7 under for the round.