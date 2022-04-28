Jonas Blixt shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jonas Blixt hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Blixt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Blixt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Blixt's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 15th, Blixt chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Blixt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Blixt hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Blixt had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Blixt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Blixt's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Blixt chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.