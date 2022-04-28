Jon Rahm putts himself to a 7-under 64 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Rahm's 205 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.