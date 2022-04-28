Johnson Wagner shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Johnson Wagner hit 8 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Wagner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wagner to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Wagner's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Wagner chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.