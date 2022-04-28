John Huh shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

John Huh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a 283 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Huh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green 17th, Huh suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Huh's 237 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Huh chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Huh chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Huh's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.