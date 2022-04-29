Jim Knous shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jim Knous hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Knous hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Knous got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knous to 3 over for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 4 over for the round.

Knous hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Knous to 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Knous hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 3 over for the round.