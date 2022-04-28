Jeffrey Kang shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jeffrey Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kang hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Kang's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.