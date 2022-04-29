Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Dufner's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Dufner's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.