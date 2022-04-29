Jared Wolfe shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jared Wolfe hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wolfe chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Wolfe hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Wolfe hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.