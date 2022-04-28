James Hahn finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, James Hahn hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Hahn got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

Hahn had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 ninth. His his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hahn's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hahn's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Hahn's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.