J.T. Poston putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-5 12th, J.T. Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Poston hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.