8-over 79 by Isidro Benitez in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Isidro Benitez hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.

Benitez got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Benitez to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Benitez's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Benitez had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Benitez to 3 over for the round.

Benitez got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Benitez to 4 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Benitez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Benitez to 5 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Benitez's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Benitez reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Benitez to 5 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Benitez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Benitez to 6 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Benitez his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 20 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Benitez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Benitez to 8 over for the round.