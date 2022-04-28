Hayden Buckley putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hayden Buckley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Buckley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Buckley's 177 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Buckley hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

Buckley missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.