Hank Lebioda putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Hank Lebioda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Hank Lebioda hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.