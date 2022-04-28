Greyson Sigg shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Sigg hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

Sigg missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.