Greyson Sigg shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg chips in from 49 feet to birdie No. 9 at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.
Sigg his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sigg to 2 over for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Sigg hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
Sigg missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
